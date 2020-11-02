Watch: Zuerlein 59-yard knuckleball gives Cowboys halftime lead

Dallas Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein was named a captain for tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. It seems that head coach Mike McCarthy is omniscient as he has accounted for the entirety of the scoring output through the first half.

The Cowboys gave up on the drive after the Eagles failed a fourth-down-conversion, handing the ball to Ezekiel Elliott despite seemingly needing another 10 yards at least to make a field goal attempt comfortable. Given the windy scene at Lincoln Financial, the odds were long that Zuerlein would be able to knock it home.





And McCarthy is hyped.

Mike McCarthy is fired up pic.twitter.com/SU5eqVCp4f — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 2, 2020





Cris Collinsworth summed it up best, saying as the game was heading to halftime, “How are the Cowboys leading this game?” No one knows, Cris. No one knows.