WATCH: Zoo Atlanta Panda predicts who’ll win Peach Bowl between MSU and Pitt

Plenty of fans and media members are providing their picks for the upcoming Peach Bowl between Michigan State and Pitt, and now we even have a furry friend at the Zoo Atlanta who has weighed in on the game.

Yang Yang — a Panda at the Zoo Atlanta — has made his pick for the upcoming Peach Bowl in Atlanta, and Michigan State fans will be happy with the pick. The giant male Panda is going with the Spartans over the Panthers — check out the complete video below:

Yang Yang the 🐼 from @ZooATL is BACK with another #CFAPeachBowl pick, presented by @GeorgiaPower 🏈 Who do YOU think will win this year's game?? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cd3CdIhCZK — Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (@CFAPeachBowl) December 20, 2021

Kickoff from the Peach Bowl is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Dec. 30. The game will be televised on ESPN.

