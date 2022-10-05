Watch Zion Williamson score 13 in return to court for Pelicans

Zion Williamson is back.

He certainly looked in better shape and flashed his insane explosiveness on his way to 13 points and four rebounds in 15 minutes Tuesday night against the Bulls, his first game after missing all of last season following foot surgery.

There was some rust, and the Pelicans are wisely bringing him along slowly and not breaking out theentirel playbook for a preseason game, but in the moments we saw Zion looked like he was all the way back.

The Pelicans are one of the most intriguing teams this season, a team that made the playoffs last season with a push after CJ McCollum came, and now they add the elite interior scoring and athleticism of Zion to Brandon Ingram and a solid core of role players. This team has top six potential, if it can get stops. But in a deep West, nothing will be easy.



