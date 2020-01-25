Watch Zion Williamson get his first NBA dunk, an alley-oop finish from Jrue Holiday

Zion Williamson was impressive in his NBA debut, but he did it from three, not with dunks.

That changed just 40 seconds into his second game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

THAT'S THE ONE pic.twitter.com/vErDh1SjP0 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 25, 2020





It was a lob from Jrue Holiday against a Denver defense that did not get back fast enough. Zion and the Pelicans wanted to do this in his debut but give the Spurs credit, they got back in transition and cut off these opportunities. The very shorthanded Nuggets did not.

There will be a lot more Zion dunks — and a lot more spectacular ones — but you never forget your first.