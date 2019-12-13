Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara probably is pretty frustrated with his team's performance as of late.

After dropping the mitts with Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson on Wednesday, Chara did not hesitate to stir the pot once again on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 42-year-old and Bolts forward Pat Maroon got in a tussle seconds after the puck was dropped at Amalie Arena.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Check it out:

Zdeno Chara and Pat Maroon drop the gloves.#BOSvsTBL pic.twitter.com/3o9x3qYgsN — Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) December 13, 2019

According to HockeyFights.com, Chara hadn't fought in two straight games since 2008, just his third season as B's captain.

The B's have dropped their past four games, so Chara rightfully is irritated after Boston got out to a hot start and first in the Atlantic Division. He most likely was trying to give his team some juice early on to send a message.

Also, Maroon was a thorn in the Bruins' side in last year's Stanley Cup Final as a member of the St. Louis Blues, so that may have played a role in Chara's decision to fight him.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

WATCH: Zdeno Chara drops gloves for second night in a row, this time against Pat Maroon originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston