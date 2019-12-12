Watch Zdeno Chara drop the gloves with Tom Wilson during Bruins-Capitals

The fireworks started early in Wednesday night's Bruins-Capitals game as Zdeno Chara and Tom Wilson went at it in the first period.

Wilson cross-checked Chara, which is never a bright idea, and the 6-foot-9 B's captain made him pay.

Watch Chara and Wilson drop the gloves below:

Wilson and Chara drop the mitts pic.twitter.com/6ynyC7umGY — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) December 12, 2019

Wilson definitely held his own, but it's safe to say Chara unsurprisingly was the victor in this one.

