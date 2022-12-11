Watch: Zay Jones ruled in bounds for wild go-ahead touchdown

The idiom is that football is a game of inches, but it was more like millimeters on Zay Jones’ touchdown against the Tennessee Titans.

After a couple drops in the first half Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars receiver redeemed himself with a 20-yard touchdown grab. The pass from Trevor Lawrence was nearly intercepted, but Jones did well to concentrate and corral the tipped pass and somehow managed to get both feet down.

Initially ruled incomplete, the Jaguars called timeout and the officials finally decided to review the play that was eventually ruled a touchdown.

Zay Jones looks like he got two feet in. pic.twitter.com/0xFchj8Czx — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) December 11, 2022

The touchdown put the Jaguars ahead 20-14, giving the team their first lead of the game just before halftime.

Jones is approaching his career-high for receiving yards in a season and has been a reliable target for most of his first year with the Jaguars. In Week 12, he broke out with 145 yards on 11 receptions. But last week against the Detroit Lions, Jones was credited with several drops and he appeared to be on the same path Sunday against the Titans.

Perhaps a juggling catch in the end zone is exactly what Jones needed to get back on track.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire