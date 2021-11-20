Watch: Zamir White takes it 40 yards to the house

Joe Vitale
Another one! On Georgia’s first play of the drive, UGA running back Zamir White took the handoff 40 yards to the house for a touchdown to put the Dawgs up 21-0 over Charleston Southern.

This comes just a few plays after running back Kenny McIntosh’s 32 yard touchdown score.

Georgia then forced a three-and-out, got the ball back and let White do the rest.

