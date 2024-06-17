How to watch ZaKiyah Johnson and Leah Macy in the 2024 FIBA U18 Women’s AmeriCup

This week, two of the state of Kentucky’s top basketball prospects will represent the United States at the 2024 FIBA U18 Women’s AmeriCup.

Sacred Heart Academy’s ZaKiyah Johnson, the No. 7-ranked prospect in the class of 2025, and Bethlehem’s Leah Macy (12th overall) are making their national team debuts alongside a star-studded roster in hopes of securing gold in Colombia. Competition begins Monday with a tough matchup against Brazil, and continue with games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The women’s U18 roster also features class of 2024 standouts Sarah Strong (No. 1), a UConn signee; Joyce Edwards (No. 3, South Carolina); Jordan Lee (No. 9, Texas); Alivia McGill (No. 15, Florida); Arianna Roberson (No. 17, Duke); and Southern California signees Kennedy Smith (No. 6) and Kayleigh Heckel (No. 13). It also includes 2025 prospects Sienna Betts (No. 2, UCLA), Jazzy Davidson (No. 3) and Madison Francis (No. 27).

Johnson is already one of the most decorated athletes in the history of Kentucky high school basketball. The Shelbyville native is a three-time Kentucky Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year and a three-time KHSAA champion with the Valkyries, including the 2024 title — Sacred Heart’s fourth consecutive championship. Though this is the first time Johnson has made a national team, she also participated in last year’s inaugural USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team minicamp in Dallas.

Johnson has yet to choose a college destination but has named a final 13 of Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Southern California, South Carolina, Tennessee and UCLA.

Macy committed to Notre Dame over UConn, Kentucky and Louisville in early May after an eye-catching debut season with the Banshees, averaging a team-high 25.0 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. Macy also participated in the 2023 USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team minicamp in Dallas and was invited to the 2022 USA Women’s U17 National Team trials.

How to watch Team USA in the FIBA U18 Women’s AmeriCup

Streaming: YouTube.com/FIBA.

All times listed in EST:

Monday, June 17: vs. Brazil — 4:10 p.m.

Tuesday, June 18: vs. Puerto Rico — 4:10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 19: vs. Mexico — 1:40 p.m.

Friday, June 21 – Quarterfinal TBD

Saturday, June 22 – Semifinal TBD

Sunday, June 23 – Final TBD

The 2024 USA U18 Women’s National Team is coached by longtime Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren, with South Florida head coach Jose Fernandez and Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey serving as assistant coaches.