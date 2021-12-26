WATCH: Zach Wilson’s touchdown run sets Jets’ franchise record

Zach Wilson etched his name into the Jets’ record books in the first quarter against the Jaguars, getting out of the pocket to run for an incredible 52-yard touchdown.

Wilson’s touchdown run is the longest by a quarterback in franchise history, topping Sam Darnold’s 46-yard rushing touchdown against the Broncos last season. It is also New York’s longest rushing touchdown since 2018 and the longest by an NFL quarterback since Marcus Mariota’s 87-yarder against the Jaguars in 2015.

Wilson now has four rushing touchdowns this season, with each of them coming over his last five games. Josh McCown rushed for five touchdowns in 2017, while Mark Sanchez and Geno Smith hold the team mark with six in a single season.

List

Trevor Lawrence vs. Zach Wilson: Comparing the rookie quarterbacks

Like this article?

Sign up for the Jets Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Jets Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.