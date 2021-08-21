WATCH: Zach Wilson throws first professional touchdown pass
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Zach Wilson is on the board with his first professional touchdown pass.
After leading the Jets to nothing more in his professional debut against the Giants last weekend, Wilson hurled an 18-yard strike to tight end Tyler Kroft on a seam route for his first touchdown with New York.
Wilson to Kroft for SIX!!
📺 #NYJvsGB on @nflnetwork & https://t.co/IDocpYHJpV pic.twitter.com/M0cmC8rU06
— New York Jets (@nyjets) August 21, 2021
Wilson’s touchdown pass put the Jets up 10-7 early in the second quarter.