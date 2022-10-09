Watch: Zach Wilson rushes for 5-yard touchdown
In just two games, Zach Wilson has already thrown a touchdown pass, caught a touchdown pass and now has rushed for a touchdown after scoring from five yards out to give the Jets a 19-7 lead with just over two minutes left before halftime.
Wilson has a very solid job thus far today with a near 100 QB rating to go along with the rushing touchdown.
Check out Wilson’s latest touchdown.
THAT'S OUR QUARTERBACK 😤 @zachwilson#MIAvsNYJ on CBS pic.twitter.com/1S3LMFCARa
— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 9, 2022