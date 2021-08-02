WATCH: Zach Wilson launches deep TD pass to Elijah Moore at Jets practice

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When the New York Jets drafted Zach Wilson and Elijah Moore back in April, they had visions of epic touchdown bombs for years to come from their new rookie quarterback-wide receiver combination.

During one of this week’s training practices, those visions became a reality, as Wilson found a wide-open Moore streaking across the field for an easy score.

It won’t be that easy when the real games roll around, but plays like this are exactly why the Jets spent premium pick on both of these promising prospects.

Recommended Stories

  • How is Whitney Mercilus adjusting to the Texans’ new defensive scheme?

    Houston Texans defensive end Whitney Mercilus is adjusting going to a down lineman after playing standing up. How is the transition going?

  • Wilson bounces back, sparkles in his 2nd Jets camp practice

    Zach Wilson shook off a rough training camp debut by showing off the type of eye-popping playmaking ability that made him so coveted by the New York Jets. “He's doing things you're not expecting him to do,” left tackle Mekhi Becton said. Such as scrambling to avoid a pass rush and then launching a pretty pass downfield to a streaking Elijah Moore for an 80-yard touchdown.

  • Has the Trey Lance takeover begun?

    It sounds like the gap between #49ers QBs Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo is rapidly shrinking.

  • Olympics-Athletics-Stahl adds gold to world title in Swedish one-two

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Daniel Stahl added the Olympic men's discus gold to his world championship title and his compatriot Simon Pettersson made it a one-two for Sweden on Saturday. Stahl, 28, has finished as world leader in each season since 2016, arriving in Tokyo with a season-leading throw of 71.40m and three of the four longest throws of 2021. Pettersson won silver with a throw of 67.39 and Austria's Lukas Weishaidinger took bronze with 67.07.

  • Becton, Lawson helping each other improve in Jets' trenches

    A back-and-forth battle in the trenches has been a must-see attraction for the New York Jets early in training camp. Mekhi Becton, the mountain-like left tackle who stands at 6-foot-7 and weighs in the neighborhood of 363 pounds, looms on one side of the line of scrimmage. Carl Lawson, a 6-2, 265-pound stocky defensive end with speed, prowls the other.

  • Jets rookie Elijah Moore making an impact early in camp: 'He’s doing a really nice job'

    While most eyes at Jets training camp have been on Zach Wilson’s first couple days of practice, another rookie, Elijah Moore, has also been gaining some attention.

  • Luis Garcia K's Mike Yastrzemski

    Luis Garcia strikes out Mike Yastrzemski looking in the bottom of the 1st inning, one of his seven strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings of work

  • How was Zach Wilson’s much anticipated first day at Jets camp? | SportsNite

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano and Jeane Coakley talk about the completely different vibe at Jets camp with Zach Wilson taking the field for his first practice with the team. This despite the fact Wilson did not have the most accurate of days, completing just 1 of 7 passes in a red-zone drill. It was first practice since the rookie OTA's, 43 days ago. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Zach Wilson reflects on loss of Greg Knapp

    Jets QB Zach Wilson developed a bond with Greg Knapp prior to the coach's tragic death.

  • 49ers need to hope whole training camp goes like first 4 days

    The 49ers need to stay as healthy as they've been to start training camp.

  • Ban on 'Soul Cap' spotlights lack of diversity in swimming

    Alice Dearing has an afro, a voluminous puff nearly impossible to protect in most swimming caps. FINA, which oversees international competitions in swimming, rejected the application from the British makers of the Soul Cap for use in the Tokyo Games, citing no previous instance in which swimmers needed “caps of such size and configuration.” A Change.org petition was launched and Dearing, an ambassador for the cap and co-founder of the Black Swimming Association, openly expressed disappointment.

  • Seahawks sign veteran QB Sean Mannion, waive QB Danny Etling to make room

    The Seattle Seahawks have signed veteran quarterback Sean Mannion and waived quarterback Danny Etling to make room on the 90-man roster.

  • Cam Newton makes hilarious comment about Mac Jones

    Cam and Mac = friendship goals.

  • WFT's Daron Payne seventh player placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

    Washington Football Team defensive lineman Daron Payne becomes the latest to be placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list.

  • Texans sign Danny Isidora

    The Texans have signed veteran offensive guard Danny Isidora to a one-year contract, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 AM reports. Isidora worked out for the Seahawks in April. The Vikings made Isidora a fifth-round choice in 2017. He has started six games at guard in his NFL career, including three with Miami in 2019. [more]

  • Vikings also working out quarterback Jackson Erdmann on Monday

    The Vikings are desperate. With three quarterbacks on the COVID-19 reserve list, the team is in need of arms this week. Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19, and Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley were high-risk close contacts, requiring Cousins and Stanley to quarantine for at least five days. Jake Browning was the only quarterback at [more]

  • Clint Frazier to begin workouts in Tampa to 'see where he's at baseball-wise'

    Clint Frazier is set to begin some workouts down in Tampa within the next day or two, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said during his pregame news conference on Sunday.

  • NBA free agency: Assessing Kings' potential center options

    A deep dive into the free-agent options at center for the Kings.

  • How an alternate became one of the top stories at the U.S. Senior Women's Open

    Dana Ebster made a name for herself at the U.S. Senior Women's Open and she earned a return trip next year.

  • Kris Bryant homers in second at-bat with Giants vs. Astros

    Kris Bryant didn't waste much time giving Giants fans something to cheer about Sunday.