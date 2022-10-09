Watch: Zach Wilson hits Breece Hall for 79 yards to set up Michael Carter touchdown

The Jets offense has started coming to life and shown flashes of how explosive they can be. Look no further than New York’s last drive which included a 79-yard catch-and-run from RB Breece Hall to put the Jets at the 1-yard line, a drive that ended with a Michael Carter touchdown that gave the Jets a 12-0 lead.

Here’s the Hall catch that set up the touchdown.

Look at the talent. Look at the effort. LET'S GO @BreeceH!!#MIAvsNYJ on CBS pic.twitter.com/z2wVQ2wIyK — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 9, 2022

