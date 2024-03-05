WATCH: Zach Edey has a lot of love for Michigan State basketball in Big Ten video

Purdue Men’s Basketball star Zach Edey has been a villain for Michigan State fans since he arrived on the scene. But it turns out that Edey actually has a lot of appreciation for the Spartans.

In a video for the Big Ten, Zach Edey was asked different questions about Big Ten teams, and he answered Michigan State for many answers, such as favorite uniforms, favorite arena, and the most entertaining coach.

You can watch the full video below:

Best uniforms? ⛹

Best arenas? 🏟

Most entertaining coaches? 🗣

Best road trip? 🚌@BoilerBall star @zach_edey ranks 'em all in B1G Men's Basketball: pic.twitter.com/ERRZBf8ubQ — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 4, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire