Watch: Zach Charbonnet’s top 5 plays from rookie season

The Seattle Seahawks turned plenty of heads during the 2023 NFL draft when they selected running back Zach Charbonnet in the second round. It was a classic Pete Carroll-style pick, and one folks critiqued on account of Seattle selecting Kenneth Walker III the year prior… also in the second round.

But Charbonnet quickly proved those who doubted the pick wrong. The UCLA standout may not have lit up the stat sheet, as he only rushed for 462 yards and one touchdown, along with 209 yards through the air. However, Charbonnet provided a crucial 1-2 punch in the backfield when paired with Walker.

With that being said, let us reminisce on the top 5 plays from Charbonnet’s rookie season. They can be seen here.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has plenty to work with when it comes to running backs in Seattle. With the litany of weapons at his disposal, there is no excuse for the Seahawks offense to not be one of the better units in the league for the 2024 season.

