WATCH: Za’Darius Smith swarms Washington, forces a safety

Though Myles Garrett isn’t playing, Cleveland Browns fans got a look at the new improved defensive line against the Commanders. On the defense’s third drive, the Browns’ defensive line manhandled the Commanders’ offensive line for three straight snaps. On third down Za’Darius Smith exploded off the line shoving the tackle into the lap of Sam Howell resulting in a holding call in the end zone which is a safety and a 2-0 Browns lead.

If this is any indication of what the defensive line will be in the regular season Browns fans should be smiling knowing what this group is capable of.

Andrew Wylie pinged for holding in the endzone. That's a Safety by rule. Wylie having a shocker to start this game. Two holding calls in 10~ snaps. Yikes#HTTC pic.twitter.com/mB0fDjc3jz — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) August 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire