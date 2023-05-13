WATCH: Za’Darius Smith is back to work just one day after joining the Browns

Just one day after getting traded to the Cleveland Browns, defensive end Za’Darius Smith is already back to work. Posted on the Instagram of his training facility, Smith is shown putting in the work on the sled to improve his lower body explosiveness. There are no days off for the veteran defensive end.

Joining Myles Garrett and Ogbo Okoronkwo, the Browns now have a formidable pass rush rotation for the first time since Olivier Vernon had a breakout season (that inevitably ended in a season-ending injury). Look out, opposing quarterbacks, the Browns have a lethal trio of pass rushers to attack offensive tackles with.

More Latest Browns News!

