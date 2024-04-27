Watch: Youtuber Sketch announce the Texans’ fourth-round pick at the 2024 NFL Draft

What’s up, brother?

Special teams, special plays, special players.

It’s the one way to describe the Houston Texans after a promising first season with Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans leading the charge in the AFC South.

It’s also the catchphrase of YouTuber and Texans’ super fan Sketch, who took the stage in the fourth round to announce Houston’s pick of Ohio State tight end Cade Stover.

"What's up, brothers?" 👆 Sketch just announced the Houston Texans' fourth-round pick. No word yet if Cade Stover will play special teams for the reigning AFC South Champions. https://t.co/0kCsaZ3rrA pic.twitter.com/sF0kx2F45H — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 27, 2024

Stroud, a former teammate of Stover, was likely ecstatic about the pick, but Sketch stole the show with his vibrant persona and infectious smile.

Stover’s a security blanket for any quarterback despite being a ball of clay at the role. Coming to Columbus as an outside linebacker, Stover switched to the offensive side of the ball before his second season as a Buckeye in 2020.

In 2022, Stover racked up 406 yards on 36 catches with five touchdowns. He followed that up with one of the most productive receiving seasons ever for an Ohio State tight end in 2023, notching 41 catches for 576 yards with another five touchdowns.

For his efforts, Stover earned All-Big Ten first-team honors and was named a finalist for the John Mackey Award, given out to the nation’s top tight end.

Stover joins a tight end room headlined by newly-extended Dalton Schultz and should compete with Brevin Jordan to be the Texans’ No. 2 tight end in 2024.

One can only bet this won’t be the last NFL Draft where Sketch makes a pick for his Texans. Of course, everything is on the shoulders of how Stover plays in 2024 as the newest weapon for Stroud and the offense.

Feature image courtesy of ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire