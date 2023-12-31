Watch these young Tennessee football players in Citrus Bowl for 2024 season preview

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s fitting that Tennessee will play the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.

This will look more like the Vols’ 2024 team than the 2023 version because of opt-outs, injuries and players in the transfer portal.

“It’s creates an opportunity for young guys to take ownership and prove they’re ready to play at a high level,” coach Josh Heupel said Sunday. “These bowl games are a culmination of the 2023 season. But they’re also the start for those young guys to 2024.”

No. 21 Tennessee (8-4) plays No. 17 Iowa (10-3) on Monday (1 p.m. ET, ABC) at Camping World Stadium.

Some freshmen will make their first start. Other young players will get the most significant playing time of their Vols career. Here are the young UT players to watch in the Citrus Bowl with the 2024 season in mind.

What will be Nico Iamaleava’s first impression?

Expect an overreaction to freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s first start. Whether he plays well or poorly, every facet of this game will be critiqued all offseason – ranging from his passing, command of the offense and even his demeanor.

But there’s no competition at starting quarterback in 2024, so this is just a first step. How Iamaleava plays will simply serve as a first impression until next season.

Can Cam Seldon be Dylan Sampson’s sidekick?

Sophomore running back Dylan Sampson proved his value this season. While sharing carries with Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small, he had 471 yards rushing and 175 yards receiving and scored a team-leading eight touchdowns.

Wright and Small opted out of the bowl, so this will be a preview of next season’s backfield.

The bowl is freshman Cam Seldon’s first bid at being RB2 in a duo with Sampson next season. Freshman Khalifa Keith also could get carries in short-yardage situations against a physical Iowa defense.

Sampson is a dynamic runner in the open field. But he needs a sidekick to run with power between the tackles. Seldon is a 6-foot-2, 222-pounder. And Keith is a 6-1, 230-pounder.

Tennessee running back Cameron Seldon (23) runs the ball during the Tennessee football game against UConn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

Will receivers Chas Nimrod, Kaleb Webb start next season?

Squirrel White will return next season in the slot as UT’s leading receiver. Ramel Keyton has exhausted his eligibility. Bru McCoy, who suffered a season-ending injury, hasn’t announced his 2024 plans.

That means one or two starting spots will be open at wide receiver next season.

Redshirt freshmen Chas Nimrod (17 receptions, 178 yards, one TD) and Kaleb Webb (14 receptions, 148 yards, one TD) have gotten increased playing time due to injuries in the receiving corps.

They could make their case for a starting job with a good performance in the bowl game. And any step ahead could make a difference in a crowded competition in the spring.

Dont’e Thornton will return from injury. Nathan Leacock, a four-star signee in the 2023 class, will get his chance. Tulane transfer Chris Brazzell, five-star freshman Mike Matthews and four-star freshman Braylon Staley also will join the mix.

Can Tyre West fill Tyler Baron’s role at defensive end?

Strongside defensive end Tyler Baron transferred to Ole Miss, so UT will need to replace him in 2024. It’s an important position as a complement to All-SEC performer James Pearce, Joshua Josephs and other speedy edge rushers on the opposite side.

Junior Dominic Bailey or sophomore Tyre West should start at strongside defensive end in the bowl game, so they have the inside track to the job next season.

West especially could strengthen his case with an impactful performance against Iowa. The former four-star recruit has been steady in his first two seasons, but he’s lacked a breakout performance.

West's previous game was his best, when had a tackle-for-loss and sack against Vanderbilt. Another strong performance would help him.

Freshman Tyree Weathersby is another possibility at strongside defensive end in 2024, but he missed this season due to an injury.

Does Rickey Gibson take lead at cornerback?

Four veteran cornerbacks entered the transfer portal. Only Gabe Jeudy-Lally remains from the 2023 rotation, and he hasn’t announced his plans for next season.

Oregon State transfer Jermod McCoy will take one spot in the cornerback rotation in 2024. So one or two others should be open.

Freshman Rickey Gibson likely will get his first start in the bowl game. Sophomore Christian Harrison, freshman Jordan Matthews and freshman Cristian Conyer also could get into the game in this suddenly inexperienced secondary.

But Gibson has the head-start for 2024 because he’s played more defensive snaps (136) this season than Harrison (12), Conyer (4) and Matthews (3) combined.

Is Star position Jourdan Thomas’ to lose?

Tennessee defensive back Jourdan Thomas (25) celebrates a play during football game between Tennessee and Ball State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Tamarion McDonald transferred to Ole Miss. That left a hole at Star position, what UT calls its nickelback.

Sophomore Jourdan Thomas is the obvious replacement, and he should get his second career start there in the bowl game.

Granted, other defensive backs will get their chance at the Star position during spring and preseason practice. Signee Boo Carter is an intriguing option. But Thomas is the front-runner, especially if he plays well against Iowa.

NICO IAMALEAVA When did Vols know freshman QB would start Citrus Bowl? Depends who you ask

Can Andre Turrentine claim vacant safety spot?

Wesley Walker entered the transfer portal, and Jaylen McCollough has exhausted his eligibility. So both safety spots will be up for grabs in 2024.

MTSU transfer Jakobe Thomas was added to fill one of those spots. Sophomore Andre Turrentine, who transferred from Ohio State in 2022, could fill the other safety spot.

Turrentine will make his third straight start in the bowl game. If he plays well, he could remain there in 2024. Freshman John Slaughter may also get his first extensive work at safety against Iowa.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Watch these young Tennessee football players in Citrus Bowl for 2024 preview