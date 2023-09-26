Watch young CMC adorably juke out mascots in pee-wee football game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Christian McCaffrey has become a household name due to his ability to make defenses look silly.

The 49ers star's propensity for embarrassing defenders started well before he burst onto the national scene as a collegiate superstar at Stanford.

In a viral clip circulating on social media, you can see a young McCaffrey shaking a mascot out of his shoes before ripping off a big run for a touchdown.

Throwback to a young @CMC_22 juking out mascots.



Just wait for the celebration at the end. 😂 pic.twitter.com/iS1Av1BFXF — NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2023

Perhaps his touchdown celebration was inspired by another 49ers superstar when wide receiver Terrell Owens famously pulled a sharpie out of his sock and signed the football following a touchdown in front of a national audience on "Monday Night Football" in 2002.

While McCaffrey's mascot juking days are over, his time ripping off explosive runs is as alive as ever.

Through three weeks of the 2023 NFL season, McCaffrey leads the league with 353 rushing yards, averaging an eye-popping 5.9 yards per carry.

