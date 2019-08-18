Watch young Broncos fan almost walk off with Jimmy Garoppolo's helmet

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will always make time for his fans.

Heck, he'll even make time for opposing fans. Just don't steal his helmet -- it doesn't matter how cute you are.

During the 49ers-Denver Broncos joint practice on Saturday, Jimmy G ran up to some fans and started signing autographs. Including a young Broncos-shirt wearing kid. The quarterback asked him to hold his helmet for a bit so he could sign, and the youngin' almost ran off with it before Garoppolo asked for it back:

Little guy tried to leave with more than just a @JimmyG_10 autograph. 😂 pic.twitter.com/8NEL7Lrlzo — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 17, 2019

"I need that back, though," Garoppolo laughed.

All in good fun.

But the man's got to keep that helmet.

It would have been fun to watch him try and run off with it though.

