Watch New York Jets vs New England Patriots: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

On Sunday, October 24, New York Jets face the New England Patriots in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

Who: New York Jets vs New England Patriots

When:Sunday, October 24 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: CBS

How to Live Stream New York Jets vs New England Patriots

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

