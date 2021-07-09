Watch New York Jets vs Atlanta Falcons: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch New York Jets vs Atlanta Falcons

On Sunday, October 10, New York Jets face the Atlanta Falcons in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

Who: New York Jets vs Atlanta Falcons

When:Sunday, October 10 at 9:30 a.m.

Network: NFLN

How to Live Stream New York Jets vs Atlanta Falcons

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the New York Jets schedule or Atlanta Falcons schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.

