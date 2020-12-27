Watch: New York Jets’ Sam Darnold trucks Browns’ Malcolm Smith
The tweet says it all: Sam Darnold coming through.
The New York Jets’ quarterback takes off on a run and doesn’t slide in the face of Cleveland Browns’ LB Malcolm Smith
Instead, Darnold runs over and flattens the former Super Bowl MVP.
DARNOLD TRUCK STICK.
December 27, 2020
Sam Darnold coming through.
December 27, 2020