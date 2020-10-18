How to watch the New York Jets and the NFL this season without cable, Week 6 preview

The New York Jets will face their second division opponent of the season when they head south to take on the Miami Dolphins.

Originally, these two teams were not supposed to play until Week 10. However, due to NFL schedule changes, this game was moved up to Week 6 and the second game was moved to Week 12.

New York will likely be without Mekhi Becton (shoulder) for a second consecutive game, as he’s listed as doubtful. Sam Darnold (shoulder) is also doubtful with Joe Flacco getting the nod at quarterback for a second straight game.

Bless Austin (calf), Alex Lewis (shoulder), John Franklin-Myers (foot), Quinnen Williams (ankle) and Breshad Perriman (ankle) are questionable, but all are expected to play.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Sunday’s ballgame as well as information for the rest of the Jets’ 2020 season.

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

When: Sunday, October 18

Sunday, October 18 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET TV Channel: CBS

New York Jets 2020 Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 13, at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS, Loss, 27-17

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 20, vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m., FOX, Loss, 31-13

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 27, at Indianapolis Colts, 4.05 p.m., CBS, Loss, 36-7

Week 4: Thursday, Oct. 1, vs. Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m., NFL Network, Loss, 37-28

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 11, vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m., FOX, Loss, 30-10

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 18, at Miami Dolphins, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 25, vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 8: Sunday, Nov. 1, at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 9: Monday, Nov. 9, vs. New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 10: Bye Week

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 22, at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 29, vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6, vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 13, at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Week 15: at Los Angeles Rams, date, time and network TBD

Week 16: vs. Cleveland Browns, date, time and network TBD

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 3, at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

