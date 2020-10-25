How to watch the New York Jets and the NFL this season without cable, Week 7 preview

The New York Jets will face the Buffalo Bills for the final time this season when the two teams meet at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Buffalo won the first match at home, 27-17. However, the final score doesn’t indicate how this game really went. The Jets were never in the Week 1 contest, as they fell behind 21-0 and never got within one possession.

New York will get its starting quarterback back after Sam Darnold missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. Mekhi Becton will also make his return after dealing with his own shoulder injury.

Jamison Crowder has been downgraded to doubtful with a groin injury. The Jets will also be without Sam Ficken, as he injured his groin and is listed as doubtful. Sergio Castillo will kick for the Jets on Sunday in his NFL debut. Alex Lewis is also doubtful with a shoulder injury.

Chuma Edoga (calf) and George Fant (knee) are both questionable.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Sunday’s game as well as information for the rest of the Jets’ 2020 season.

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

When: Sunday, October 25

Sunday, October 25 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: CBS

New York Jets 2020 Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 13, at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS, Loss, 27-17

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 20, vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m., FOX, Loss, 31-13

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 27, at Indianapolis Colts, 4.05 p.m., CBS, Loss, 36-7

Week 4: Thursday, Oct. 1, vs. Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m., NFL Network, Loss, 37-28

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 11, vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m., FOX, Loss, 30-10

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 18, at Miami Dolphins, 4:05 p.m., CBS, Loss, 24-0

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 25, vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 8: Sunday, Nov. 1, at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 9: Monday, Nov. 9, vs. New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 10: Bye Week

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 22, at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 29, vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6, vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 13, at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Week 15: at Los Angeles Rams, date, time and network TBD

Week 16: vs. Cleveland Browns, date, time and network TBD

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 3, at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

