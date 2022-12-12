How to watch New York Giants vs Washington Commanders: TV, live stream info for Sunday night’s game

It’s the New York Giants vs Washington Commanders this Sunday night in an NFC East showdown at FedEx Field in Summerfield, Maryland. The NFC East is the only division currently with all 4 teams above .500.

Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch tonight’s game.

New York Giants

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants (7-5-1) are coming off a blowout 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles–who clinched a playoff spot–last Sunday afternoon. The Giants are still in playoff position and sit in the 7th and final spot thanks to the team’s 6-1 start early in the season. However, they have gone 1-4-1 in their last 6 games under first-year head coach Brian Daboll who spent the last four seasons (2018-21) as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. The Giants, who have not had a head coach last more than two seasons since Tom Coughlin’s retirement after the 2015 season, look to make their first playoff appearance since 2016.

Washington Commanders

Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) were on a bye in Week 14 but most recently tied the Giants 20-20 in their Week 13 matchup at MetLife Stadium. Washington had a slow 1-4 start early in the season but has managed to go 6-1-1 over their last 8 games, with Heinicke starting 7 of those. The 29-year-old who is on his 5th NFL team, took over in Week 7 after Carson Wentz sustained a fractured finger and has gone 5-1-1 as Washington’s starting quarterback this season. The Commanders have not made the playoffs since 2020 and currently sit in the 6th playoff spot.

The winner of Sunday night’s game will earn the head-to-head advantage over their division rival if both teams finish with the same record.

How to watch the NY Giants vs Washington Commanders:

Where : FedEx Field in Summerfield, Maryland

When: Sunday, December 18

Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the NY Giants vs Washington Commanders game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

