Watch New York Giants vs Chicago Bears: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times
How to watch New York Giants vs Chicago Bears
On Sunday, January 2, New York Giants face the Chicago Bears in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
Who: New York Giants vs Chicago Bears
When:Sunday, January 2 at 1:00 p.m.
Network: CBS
How to Live Stream New York Giants vs Chicago Bears
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the New York Giants schedule or Chicago Bears schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.
Watch New York Giants vs Chicago Bears: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times originally appeared on NBCSports.com