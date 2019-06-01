WATCH: Yaz' grandson hits first major league home run originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

For the first time since Sept. 10, 1983, they'll be a Yastrzemski home run in a major league box score.

Mike Yastrzemski, the grandson of the Hall of Famer and Red Sox legend, hit his first major league homer on Friday night in Baltimore for the San Francisco Giants.

The younger Yaz, 28, a left fielder like his grandfather, was called up Saturday and is 6-for-22 in his brief major league career. He tripled in his first at-bat Friday against the team that drafted him out of Vanderbilt in 2013 and traded him to the Giants before this season.

Only 451 to go to catch Grandpa.

