WATCH: YaYa Diaby gets the call from Tampa Bay

Getting the call on draft night is one of the biggest dreams for any potential NFL football player, and Louisville DE YaYa Diaby got to experience it on Day 2 of the NFL draft.

Jason Licht and Todd Bowles called Diaby on Friday to let him know he would be a Buccaneer, and Diaby was understandably emotional after knowing he’d made it to the NFL.

