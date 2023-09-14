WATCH: Yasmani Grandal bats in Yoán Moncada vs. Royals
Yasmani Grandal's RBI gives the White Sox their first run vs. the Royals on Wednesday
Regardless of who's playing QB, a loaded defense and plenty of talent at receiver and running back could carry the Jets to a lot of wins this season. It did on Monday, after all.
The three-time Australian Supercars champ will run in all three of NASCAR's national series for Trackhouse Racing.
Netflix’s golf documentary series is currently in production for a second season.
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don dive into 'Stat Nerd Thursdays' by providing one stat you need to know for all 32 teams heading into Week 2. TNF's Ryan Fitzpatrick joins the pod to discuss his observations from Week 1.
The races for the AL East, AL West and final NL wild card will be sprints to the regular-season finish.
The Iowa receiver wasn’t exactly shy in voicing his opinion about a non-pass interference call that led to an interception.
Watch Fantasy Football Live on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET for sit-start advice to help get your Week 2 lineup ready for victory.
If anything, the era of NIL and the transfer portal is leveling the playing field at the top of college football.
Bruce Arena, the revered coach, has resigned. His former assistants seem divided. Players have refused to train as a murky saga engulfs the Revolution, MLS' second-best team.
Hopefully you didn't like home teams and overs in Week 1.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent stats from Week 1.
The NCAA's DI Board said Tuesday it was 'troubled' by Brown's comments on WR Devontez Walker's ineligibility.
Whitehead's three interceptions helped the Jets score 10 points in the win over the Bills.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are playing a rare game on the road against a Group of Five opponent. And the Bulls' new coach is very familiar with the Crimson Tide.
The newly elected NFLPA director pointed out that some stadiums flip to natural grass for soccer, and switch back to artificial turf for football.
The regular-season champion has just four top-10 finishes in 32 Bristol starts.
The Pac-12 has long been the "Conference of Champions." Now that the 108-year-old league has collapsed, which conference will wear the crown once the Power Four era begins in 2024?
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down the current state of affairs for Jets players after the veteran quarterback suffered a shocking season-ending injury in Week 1.