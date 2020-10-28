WATCH: Yannick Ngakoue’s, Dez Bryant’s first practice with Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens were movers and shakers during the bye week, trading for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and signing wide receiver Dez Bryant to the practice squad. The hope is both players can take the Ravens to the next level this season and guide them to Super Bowl LV. But it all starts with the first practice.

Take a look as Ngakoue heads to Baltimore’s practice fields at the Under Armour Performance Center for the first time in a Ravens uniform.

Time to work‼️@YannickNgakoue takes the field for his first practice as a Raven. pic.twitter.com/KvY01iiLru — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 28, 2020





With the media only able to film individual drills at practice, the best look we’ll get of Ngakoue before he plays in a game is on the blocking sled. While pretty far from an actual game or even going up against another player, Ngakoue showed off his power and quickness on the sled and during a walkthrough drill.

Yannick Ngakoue hitting the sled in his first practice with the #Ravens. pic.twitter.com/W3rCNY3Nze — Luke Jones (@BaltimoreLuke) October 28, 2020





Pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue (No. 91) participating in his first Ravens practice since being traded from the Vikings pic.twitter.com/vJu1C9rTpt — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 28, 2020





As is usually the case, defensive tackle Brandon Williams was out there making jokes and cutting up with his new teammate.

Big Baby @BrandonW_66 was fired up to have @YannickNgakoue on the field. 😈 pic.twitter.com/x8lSrJlu0H — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 28, 2020





The defense wasn’t alone in welcoming a new member of the squad. The offense got a chance to see what Bryant is all about. In his first practice with Baltimore, Bryant was being used on the scout team as a surrogate for Steelers rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool, including wearing the same No. 11 jersey. Bryant showed off his hands, reeling in a one-handed grab during the position drills.

Here is Dez Bryant (wearing No. 11 as the scout team Chase Claypool) making a one-handed grab in his first Ravens practice pic.twitter.com/E6he8XIbhV — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 28, 2020





It’s just the first day but it’s easy to get excited about the Ravens’ newest additions.

List