WATCH: Yam Madar early impressions and other Boston Celtics Las Vegas Summer league thoughts

The Boston Celtics have multiple Las Vegas Summer League games under their belt, with the team showing some toughness in gutting out a close win against the Sin City version of the Atlanta Hawks as well as some cohesion to put together a blowout over the summer Denver Nuggets. But, what does that tell us about the players on its roster, exactly?

Is stashed Israeli floor general Yam Madar ready for the NBA? Does how Carsen Edwards play reflect what his role with the team — if any — might be? Did the Celtics find a gem in Juhann Begarin?

And how are we feeling about Romeo Langford, Payton Pritchard, and Aaron Nesmith?

Watch the video embedded above to get some takes on these questions from the hosts of the CLNS Media podcast “Winning Plays,” with Rich Lavine, Brian Robb, and Michael Pina taking stock of the summer Celtics, and what we can say from what we have seen so far.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire.