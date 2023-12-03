WATCH: Xavier Woods beats Mike Evans on jump ball for unlikely INT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans has made a Hall of Fame career out of using every inch and every ounce of his 6-foot-5, 231-pound frame. So it’s not often you see him get outsized.

Well, that happened this afternoon.

In the second quarter of Sunday’s clash between the Carolina Panthers and the host Bucs, it was safety Xavier Woods who needed every inch and every ounce of his stature. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound defensive back camped under a wobbly throw downfield from quarterback Baker Mayfield and was able to beat Evans on a jump ball for an interception.

The pick was the first of the season for Woods and the second of his Panthers career. It was also quite timely for his unit, one that entered Week 13 with the fewest takeaways in the entire league.

Carolina’s defense caused its last turnover back in Week 8, when cornerback Donte Jackson forced a fumble of Houston Texans fullback Andrew Beck.

US PRESSWIRE Sports Archive

Sep 14, 2003; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Carolina Panthers quarterback (17) Jake Delhomme in action…

Sep 14, 2003; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Carolina Panthers quarterback (17) Jake Delhomme in action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Chapman-USA TODAY Sports © Copyright Paul Chapman

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

October 18, 2009; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) runs past Tampa…

October 18, 2009; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ronde Barber (20) during the second half against Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Carolina Panthers beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28-21. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

October 18, 2009; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) falls short for…

October 18, 2009; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) falls short for a touchdown during the second half against Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Carolina Panthers beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28-21. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

November 14, 2010; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Jordan Gross (69) and center Ryan…

November 14, 2010; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Jordan Gross (69) and center Ryan Kalil (center) during the first half of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

November 14, 2010; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs with the…

November 14, 2010; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers defend during the first half of their game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

December 4, 2011; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) scores a touchdown during…

December 4, 2011; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

December 4, 2011; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates after he scored…

December 4, 2011; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates after he scored a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dec 4, 2011; Tampa FL, USA; Fans of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the…

Dec 4, 2011; Tampa FL, USA; Fans of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the first half of their game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Phil Sears-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sept. 9, 2012; Tampa FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mark Barron (24) breaks up a…

Sept. 9, 2012; Tampa FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mark Barron (24) breaks up a pass intended for Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

September 9, 2012; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson (95) rushes in the…

September 9, 2012; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson (95) rushes in the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Carolina Panthers 16-10. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct 24, 2013; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs and gives the…

Oct 24, 2013; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs and gives the touchdown ball to a fan during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct 24, 2013; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert (35) jumps into the end…

Oct 24, 2013; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert (35) jumps into the end zone to score a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Carolina Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-13. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct 24, 2013; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert (35) reacts after he scored…

Oct 24, 2013; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert (35) reacts after he scored a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Carolina Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-13. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sep 7, 2014; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) is congratulated by…

Sep 7, 2014; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) is congratulated by teammates after he made a sack against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Carolina Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-14. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct 4, 2015; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive back Josh Norman (24) celebrates with Carolina…

Oct 4, 2015; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive back Josh Norman (24) celebrates with Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) after a interception return for touchdown in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct 4, 2015; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) runs with…

Oct 4, 2015; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) runs with the ball during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct 4, 2015; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws pass during the…

Oct 4, 2015; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws pass during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Carolina won 37-23. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jan 1, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Green-Thompson (54) picks up the…

Jan 1, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Green-Thompson (54) picks up the ball after the kick was blocked against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Carolina Panthers 17-16. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct 29, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs with the…

Oct 29, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct 29, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) grabs a pass…

Oct 29, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) grabs a pass for a touchdown as Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Justin Evans (21) during the second half of a football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dec 2, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (12) runs with the…

Dec 2, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (12) runs with the ball in the second half of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sep 20, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers players line up at…

Sep 20, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers players line up at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jan 9, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) celebrates as he…

Jan 9, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) celebrates as he scores a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jan 1, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith (12) celebrates afar scoring…

Jan 1, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith (12) celebrates afar scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jan 1, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) celebrates after he…

Jan 1, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) celebrates after he scored a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire