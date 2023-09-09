Advertisement

Watch: Xavier Weaver extends Colorado’s lead over Nebraska

Deen Worley

After pulling in a wide-open 42-yard pass, Xavier Weaver answered Nebraska’s touchdown with a touchdown on his own as Sheduer Sanders found his receiver in the end zone. This score extended the Buffalo’s lead to 20-7, while Nebraska was forced to punt following the Colorado score.

Watch the highlight below from FOX College Football’s social media channels.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire