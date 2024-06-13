Watch Xavier Tillman talk about his big night in the NBA Finals

It was a huge night for former Michigan State basketball star Xavier Tillman, who had social media buzzing with his huge performance off the bench in the NBA Finals, playing lockdown defense and even hitting a dagger three to help put the Boston Celtics up 3-0 on the Dallas Mavericks.

After the game, Tillman talked about his moment and what it meant to see his team going crazy supporting him on the sidelines, which you can watch below:

"To hear the bench going crazy on our end… it was pretty awesome." Xavier Tillman on his corner three during Boston's 3Q run 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Wu6KCpOaSY — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire