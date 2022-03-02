WATCH: Xavier Tillman Sr. congratulates Marcus Bingham Jr. on setting new block record at Michigan State

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
In this article:
Xavier Tillman Sr. used to be the all-time blocks leader at Michigan State basketball with 153 in his three-year career. That changed this week when Marcus Bingham Jr., who now sits at 155 blocks, passed him.

On Wednesday, Tillman sent a message with his buddy and fellow Grand Rapids, Michigan native congratulating him on the achievement:

More!

