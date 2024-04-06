Advertisement

WATCH, Xavier Tillman hits the game winning shot for the Boston Celtics

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

On Friday night, the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings squared off inside of Boston’s TD Garden. It was a close game between the C’s and the Kings, but it was a former Spartan that proved to be the hero.

With just over 7 seconds remaining in the game, it was Xavier Tillman recovering a loose ball and hitting a floater to give the Celtics the 101-100 lead, a lead and basket that would prove to a winner.

Watch Tillman’s game winning basket via X:

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire