WATCH, Xavier Tillman hits the game winning shot for the Boston Celtics

On Friday night, the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings squared off inside of Boston’s TD Garden. It was a close game between the C’s and the Kings, but it was a former Spartan that proved to be the hero.

With just over 7 seconds remaining in the game, it was Xavier Tillman recovering a loose ball and hitting a floater to give the Celtics the 101-100 lead, a lead and basket that would prove to a winner.

Watch Tillman’s game winning basket via X:

