WATCH: Xavier Booker on being taken out at end of Michigan State basketball’s loss to Ohio State

One of the most divisive decisions by the coaching staff in Michigan State basketball’s loss to Ohio State on Sunday was the call in the second half to play Mady Sissoko over Xavier Booker, who had originally started the game.

Booker, who led the team in box score plus-minus, didn’t play the last 15 minutes of the game, and it stuck out as the team had a very hard time scoring after that.

After the game, Tom Izzo gave his thoughts on the decision and why it was made, and Booker himself also commented on it, which you can see below:

Here is Xavier Booker's full answer to Chris Solari's questions about the last 15 minutes of the game: pic.twitter.com/gjsMHMmiTm — David Harns (@DavidHarns) February 26, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire