WATCH: Xavier baseball beats top-seeded UConn in extra innings of Big East Tournament
Xavier's pitching staff worked out of jams before Jared Cushing's 11th-inning homer helped lift the Musketeers over the No. 1 Huskies.
Louisville police have disciplined the police officer whose body camera was not active during Scheffler's arrest.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Paul Skenes’ eventful debut with the Pirates this weekend, the Rockies completing a shocking sweep, the deep- rooted problems the Cardinals are facing and the woeful retirement of Dylan Bundy.
Charles Barkley wants to keep the crew together.
Maybe not what Yankees fans want to hear ahead of Juan Soto's free agency.
Newport Beach police said in January Giddey wouldn't face criminal charges.
Seems like maybe PFL CEO Donn Davis felt a little more stung by the recent departure of Kayla Harrison than we first realized.
Dan Devine and Jake Fischer recap the action from Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the Cavaliers firing J.B. Bickerstaff and the 76ers plans to pursue another star this offseason
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up his top buy low/high and sell low-high candidates for Week 6.
The difference now — in theory — is that Jackson should be more elusive when he’s running the ball or navigating the pocket, while also not wearing down late in games while pushing a higher tempo scheme.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski answers your pressing questions in his latest mailbag as we head toward the end of Week 6.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority pickups for fantasy managers looking to close out the week in strong fashion.
Fox Sports is going to spend $375 million to replace an Emmy winner.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent statistics as we near the close of Week 4.
With the calendar turning to May, fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers some trading tips to managers looking to shake things up.
John Andretti was the first driver to run both races in the same day in 1994.
Dallas could have signed Dak Prescott to an extension and freed up cap space. Instead, the team chose to largely sit out the offseason.
"We're not always going to agree, and there's certain things that he said that I don't necessarily agree with, but I understand the person that he is," Mahomes said.
Carter played five seasons with the franchise, helping them to the second round twice.
James declared for the NBA Draft in April, but maintained his NCAA eligibility and entered the transfer portal.
The NFL Draft is officially in the books. We no longer need to speculate on where guys will go. Now it's time to see how they fit. Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald look at the rookie fantasy fits they love, the ones they question and the group of picks that are great real life picks but rather 'meh' for fantasy purposes.