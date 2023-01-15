WATCH: Xavien Howard records second career postseason interception
In the second quarter of their wild-card matchup, Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard intercepted Josh Allen inside of their own 10-yard line.
Howard ran the ball back to give Miami possession on Buffalo’s side of the field.
The field position was good enough to help the Dolphins set up kicker Jason Sanders for a 48-yard field goal that he nailed to bring the score to 17-6.
Howard hasn’t had the best season of his impressive career, but that play could end up being a big one.
