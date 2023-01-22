WATCH: Xander Schauffele makes albatross in final round of American Express

Xander Schauffele began his Sunday at The American Express at 15 under, but he would quickly vault his way up the leaderboard with one swing at the par-5 fifth.

After four consecutive pars to open his final round, the reigning Olympic gold medalist sent a drive 314 yards down the fairway at the fifth. He was left with 226 yards to the hole and needed to carry the majority of that yardage to clear the pond guarding the front of the green at the par 5.

The margin between hero and zero in golf is often a small one, and such was the case Sunday at PGA West’s Stadium Course.

ALBATROSS FOR XANDER!@XSchauffele holes out from 225 yards to move to 18-under @TheAmexGolf 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TLGu90jdIN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 22, 2023

Schauffele narrowly carried the hazard that could’ve spelled disaster, landing near the front edge of the green and rolling into the hole as if his shot was struck with a putter.

It was the first double-eagle on the PGA Tour in 2023 and moved Schauffele – who had to withdraw from the Sentry Tournament of Champions two weeks ago with a back injury – to 18 under for the week.