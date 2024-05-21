Watch: Xander Schauffele celebrates 2024 PGA Championship victory in style

Back in 2013, then-PGA Championship winner Jason Dufner let the world know that the Wanamaker Trophy holds 43 cans of beer.

New champion Xander Schauffele may have the answer to how many bottles of champagne it takes to fill the silver trophy after celebrating his first major championship on Sunday, a one-stroke victory over Bryson DeChambeau at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

“It feels amazing. Just a wide range of emotions for me. Very satisfying win,” he said. “I really can’t wait to get back and celebrate with my team.”

That he did, and according to a social media post from Schauffele’s wife, Maya (originally posted on Instagram), champagne was the drink of choice.

The video shows Schauffele’s longtime caddie and former San Diego State teammate Austin Kaiser pouring in the bubbly, and Schauffele, his wife, brother, coach Chris Como, Kaiser and others taking turns drinking from the famed 28-pound prize. Asked to name some of those on Team Schauffele who would be participating in the post-victory celebration, Schauffele ticked off some of those present to see him sink a 6-foot birdie putt at 18 to secure his eighth career title.

🏆🍾 Xander Schauffele is enjoying his PGA Championship W 🔥 (Via: maya_schauffele/IG) pic.twitter.com/IIZ0N4vrox — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) May 21, 2024

“My uncle is my agent. He’s been with me from the beginning of the year. My brother cooks for me. He’s not a professional cook, but he can make some tasty food, so he’s been willing to help me. Hopefully, he stays out with me a little bit longer. He just got engaged,” Schauffele said. “My wife, she’s sort of the rock in my life. She’s constant for me. My two dogs. I had an old buddy and his girlfriend travel down from New York. I think you saw probably Max’s caddie Joe (Greiner) was there. He’s really close with Austin.

“I’m good buddies with Joe, and Dave, Taylor Moore’s caddie, as well. Those are the people that I saw coming off the green, and then Chris was there, as well. He kind of hung around and was here for it, which was awesome.”

Not pictured: Schauffele smoking his traditional victory cigar, but he did tell Golfweek that he was planning to have one. Looks like the Wanamaker trophy could also double as a nice ashtray.

