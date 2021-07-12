Watch Xander Bogaerts meet Red Sox draft pick Marcelo Mayer
WATCH: Xander Bogaerts meets Sox draft pick Marcelo Mayer originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Xander Bogaerts took the time Monday to welcome Boston Red Sox first-round draft pick Marcelo Mayer to the organization.
During the MLB All-Star festivities in Denver, Bogaerts greeted the No. 4 overall pick with a hug and some words of wisdom.
Tomase: Red Sox good fortunes extend to 2021 MLB Draft
"Nice to meet you dude, it's an honor," Mayer told Bogaerts.
"Hit bombs," Bogaerts said after fist-bumping the 18-year-old shortstop.
Watch:
Welcome to the fam, Marcelo. pic.twitter.com/FWz1nS9USD
— Red Sox (@RedSox) July 12, 2021
Mayer was expected by many to be drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the No. 1 overall pick. Instead, Pittsburgh opted for Louisville catcher Henry Davis and Mayer landed in Boston's lap at No. 4.
The future certainly looks bright for the middle of the Red Sox infield. If Mayer can learn a thing or two from Bogaerts, who will play in his third All-Star Game on Tuesday, he'll be on the right track to following in his footsteps.