WATCH: Xander Bogaerts, Alex Cora ejected for arguing strike call

WATCH: Bogaerts, Cora ejected for arguing strike call originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Xander Bogaerts is as cool, calm, and collected as any player in Major League Baseball. But during Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, a questionable called third strike put the Boston Red Sox shortstop over the edge.

Bogaerts took exception after being called out on a pitch just below the strike zone. He exchanged words with the home plate umpire and was quickly ejected from the game.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora rushed to Bogaerts' defense and also was told to hit the showers, but he wouldn't leave the field without giving the umpire a mouthful.

Watch the sequence below:

Bogaerts' reaction is understandable given the circumstances. Down two runs with one on and two out, he had a chance to do damage against one of Boston's biggest threats in the American League Wild Card race. Instead, the at-bat was decided by a controversial call.

The Red Sox entered Friday's game five games out of a wild-card spot, two-and-a-half games behind the O's. They remain in last place in the AL East.