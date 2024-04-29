How to Watch the WWE Draft on ‘Monday Night Raw’ Online Free

Wrestling fans will be glued to their screens tonight as Logan Paul makes an appearance at Monday Night Raw, as the WWE Draft heads into its second night.

The 2024 WWE Draft actually kicked off Friday on SmackDown on FOX, but the drama continues tonight on Raw, which takes place at 8 p.m. on USA. Want to watch WWE Raw on TV and online? Here’s what you need to know.

How to Watch 2024 WWE Draft on Raw

Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw airs live from from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Last-minute tickets to watch Raw are still available on sites like Stubhub, SeatGeek and Vivid Seats. We spotted tickets from $50 on Stubhub.com.

Want to watch the 2024 WWE Draft on TV? Monday Night Raw airs weekly on USA. You can watch Raw on TV with a basic cable package that includes the USA Network.

How to Watch 2024 WWE Draft on Raw Online Free

Want to watch Monday Night Raw online free without cable? Sign-up for a free trial to DirecTV Stream here. DirecTV Stream is a live TV streaming service that includes USA Network as part of its channel offerings. Use DirecTV Stream to watch the WWE Draft online for free. Cancel before your free trial is up to avoid being charged.

Another watch to livestream the 2024 WWE Draft online free is through Fubo. The streamer is offering a 7-day free trial here that you can use to stream WWE Raw online through your phone, laptop, tablet or smart TV. Fubo also includes free DVR so you can record tonight’s episode of Raw to watch back on-demand later.

Note: while you can watch most WWE matches online and on-demand through Peacock, the only watch to watch Monday Night Raw is through USA Network (or a streaming service that carries a live feed of it).

2024 WWE Draft on Monday Night Raw

Tonight’s episode of Raw features the second night of the 2024 WWE Draft, which decides which wrestlers will compete on Raw vs. SmackDown. Night 2 features six rounds, with Raw and SmackDown making two picks per round for a total of 24 picks in all. Current champs from each brand are protected, so Damian Priest, Becky Lynch, Awesome Truth and Sami Zayn will remain on Raw, while Cody Rhodes, Bayley, A-Town Down Under and Logan Paul will remain on SmackDown.

Still, Paul is expected to make an appearance on Monday Night Raw tonight, which is sure to stir things up. Tonight’s card also features The Judgment Day vs. Jey Uso, Ricochet and Andrade in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. And Becky Lynch and CM Punk are both also expected to appear on the show.

Watch Monday Night Raw tonight at 8 p.m. on USA or stream it online with a free trial to DirecTV Stream.

