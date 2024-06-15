How to watch WWE Clash at the Castle 2024: start time, live stream, matches

WWE

This weekend marks a first for the WWE. Clash at the Castle 2024 is the first Premium Live Event (PLE) to run in Scotland. The trip to Scotland is part of WWE’s continued effort to host events in international territories. The last two PLEs were in Saudi Arabia and France, and the next PLE will take place in Canada.

Drew McIntyre, a Scottish native, headlines this monumental card. McIntyre won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, but the title reign only lasted a few minutes. CM Punk distracted McIntyre long enough for Damia Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and win the title. Now, McIntyre gets his rematch with Priest in front of his home crowd. Will it be a storybook ending for McIntyre?

Clash at the Castle will start at a new time in the U.S. Find out how to watch Clash at the Castle below.

When and where is WWE Clash at the Castle?

Clash at the Castle: Scotland starts at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Saturday, June 15. Coverage begins at noon ET/9 a.m. PT with the preview show, Countdown to Clash at the Castle. The event will be held at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Watch the WWE Clash at the Castle live stream on Peacock

Ten years to the day of his WWE release, @DMcIntyreWWE returns to the ring at the Scottish promotion he once called home. Plus, he reflects on the significance of competing for the World Heavyweight Title in front of a Scottish crowd at #WWECastle ▶️: https://t.co/SMbrBb2VQG pic.twitter.com/YeFwvRI6jJ — WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2024

Clash at the Castle will stream on the exclusive home of WWE Premium Live Events, Peacock. The cheaper, ad-supported plan — Peacock Premium — costs $6 per month. If you prefer no ads with your service, subscribe to Premium Plus at $12 per month. Both Peacock plans will offer Clash at the Castle.

Enjoy these low prices for now because Peacock prices are increasing this summer for the Olympics. Premium will increase from $6 to $8 per month, while Premium Plus will increase from $12 to $14 per month. New subscribers will see this price change go into effect starting July 18. Existing subscribers will pay the new rate on or after August 17.

Buy at Peacock TV

WWE fans outside of the United States can watch Clash at the Castle with a WWE Network subscription. Rates vary depending on your country.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 matches

Five championships — World Heavyweight Championship, Undisputed WWE Championship, WWE Women’s Championship, WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, and WWE Intercontinental Championship — will be on the line on Saturday. Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles will write the last chapter of their rivalry when they fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship in an “I Quit” match.

Bayley will defend her WWE Women’s Championship against Piper Niven, while Sami Zayn takes on Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship. Finally, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will look to continue their dominance in the tag team division in a triple threat match against the teams of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark

View the entire card* for the Clash at the Castle below.

World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Undisputed WWE Championship — “I Quit” match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles

WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven (with Chelsea Green)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship — Triple threat tag team match: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (c) vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable (with Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri)

*Card subject to change.