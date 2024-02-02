Watch: Wrapping up Senior Bowl practices with Detroit Lions Podcast

Three days of Senior Bowl practices wrapped on Thursday afternoon. After watching all the sessions in person at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama, the Detroit Lions Podcast gathered back on radio row to go over what we saw during the week.

We covered a lot of the players from both the American and National teams who we liked from a Lions perspective. Who was the player of the week? Which players showed more than expected coming into the week? Which positional needs could the Lions fill in the draft with some of the players here.

We also talked about some of what we learned about the Lions hiring American coach Terrell Williams as the new defensive run game coordinator and DL coach.

The episode is also available in audio-only format from your favorite podcast provider.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire