WATCH: WR Tyreek Hill scores on 54-yard TD to give Dolphins a lead
The Miami Dolphins began their first drive against the Denver Broncos on their own 25-yard line after letting the opening kickoff go for a touchback.
On the first two plays, they gained solid yards with Raheem Mostert and Durham Smythe before Mike McDaniel called a play-action pass from their own 46-yard line.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found a wide-open Tyreek Hill, who outraced a defensive back for a touchdown less than two full minutes into the game.
TUA TO TYREEK. 54-YARD TOUCHDOWN.
What a start for Miami. If they play like that, they’ll win this one easily.